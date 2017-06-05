Overrun by Peacocks, Miami-Dade Cities Consider Sterilization and Feeding Bans
On the one hand, they're beautiful and act as a kind of traffic control as drivers slow down to gawk at them. On the other hand, they shriek "like someone's committing an ax murder" at 4:30 in the morning, attack their own reflections on shiny cars, and leave poop all over the place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Ismael Labrador Vanity Cosmetic Surgery Stat... (Feb '16)
|4 hr
|Cynthia
|5
|Gay Skype (May '16)
|18 hr
|treeface41
|6
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Fri
|OCD Trump
|1
|Condo rules that ban pickups are constitutional... (Sep '07)
|Jun 6
|Decade Old Thread
|64
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard: Seeing More Holes Th...
|Jun 5
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|6
|PROOF OBAMA IS THE ANTI-CHRIST, Mabus is his na... (Feb '08)
|Jun 3
|SEEKTRUTH
|1,584
|MIAMI-DADE Sex Offender Shuffle !
|Jun 1
|Moron Watch Inter...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC