One killed, one injured in shooting while attending a wake
Two men attending a wake Friday night were shot in Overtown and one died of his injuries, police said early Saturday morning. City of Miami police officers responded to reports of a shooting around 9:45 p.m. at 1635 NW Fourth Ave., where they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
