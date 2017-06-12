One killed, one injured in shooting w...

One killed, one injured in shooting while attending a wake

Two men attending a wake Friday night were shot in Overtown and one died of his injuries, police said early Saturday morning. City of Miami police officers responded to reports of a shooting around 9:45 p.m. at 1635 NW Fourth Ave., where they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

