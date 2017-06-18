On Fathera s Day, dads get to rev that engine and puff that cigar
From left, Daniel Isaia, 22, Anthony Torres, 18, and Alejandro Leal, 18, enjoy cigars beside a 1967 Volkswagen bus on Sunday during the Barnacle Historic State Park's Father's Day celebration called "Cars and Cigars." No matter that it was a sultry afternoon when the heat and humidity shot it out in the mid-80s, several hundred dads and their not entirely willing broods gathered in Coconut Grove Sunday to celebrate Father's Day with a salute to all the things men love best: beer, cigars, charred meat, country-rock music and fancy cars, not necessarily in that order.
