Of 18,000 astronaut applicants, NASA picked 12. One is from Miami.
NASA astronaut candidate Dr. Francisco "Frank" Rubio, 41, waves as he is introduced as one of 12 new candidates, Wednesday, June 7, 2017, during an event at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. After completing two years of training, the new astronaut candidates could be assigned to missions performing research on the International Space Station or launching on deep space missions on NASA's new Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System rocket.
