NOAA considers moving Miami headquarters amid budget cuts

The federal agency that oversees hurricane research and manages fisheries along the nation's southeast coast faces an overhaul and potential downsizing that could cripple partnerships that have made Miami a leader in the world of marine and atmospheric science. While unrelated, the timing of the two moves - possibly relocating the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Fisheries headquarters from Virginia Key to St. Petersburg and pending budget cuts to the climate science program there - amount to a double whammy for the research hub and a brain drain for the region.

