NOAA considers moving Miami headquarters amid budget cuts
The federal agency that oversees hurricane research and manages fisheries along the nation's southeast coast faces an overhaul and potential downsizing that could cripple partnerships that have made Miami a leader in the world of marine and atmospheric science. While unrelated, the timing of the two moves - possibly relocating the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Fisheries headquarters from Virginia Key to St. Petersburg and pending budget cuts to the climate science program there - amount to a double whammy for the research hub and a brain drain for the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Skype (May '16)
|1 hr
|matt
|36
|law maker threatened
|3 hr
|kyman
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Play Claude Bawls i...
|8 hr
|Wheel Chair Wave ...
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Play General Hugh C...
|16 hr
|Guillermo Grande
|2
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Play Dick Petroleu...
|Mon
|Wheelchair Wave R...
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star is Cock Robin ...
|Jun 25
|Weelchair Wave Ri...
|1
|Just Returned From MACHOchusetts
|Jun 22
|The Ol 1-2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC