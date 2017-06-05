No charges for 23 officers who killed violent suspect, wounded cops in friendly fire

Prosecutors have cleared 23 officers who fatally shot a violent drug addict and his friend in a stolen car - a barrage of hundreds of police bullets that also wounded two fellow cops. The decision comes more than three years after Adrian Montesano embarked on a crime spree that included robbing a pharmacy at gunpoint, shooting a cop in the stomach and leading the law on a high-speed car chase that ended when his stolen Volvo crashed at a Liberty City apartment complex.

