New Times' Best Reviewed Restaurants in Early 2017
The SLS Brickell illustrates the trend via new offerings from both Spanish superchef Jos Andrs and local hero Michael Schwartz. Then there's Kris Wessel, whose short-lived Oolite and beloved Red Light Little River still linger on our palates as we await his forthcoming Caribbean barbecue spot.
