NBA Finals Watch Parties in Miami

NBA Finals Watch Parties in Miami

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

The NBA Finals are here, and restaurants are wasting no time in setting up the best viewing parties loaded up with booze, good eats, and plenty of cheering. American Social Bar & Kitchen American Social boasts a 47-foot LED TV floating on the Miami River for patio guests to enjoy gameplay, or if you prefer air conditioning, there are multiple TVs inside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay Skype (May '16) 14 hr Marcossreyess516 5
Adam the Macho Lifeguard: Seeing More Holes Th... 22 hr ADAM THE MACHO LI... 6
PROOF OBAMA IS THE ANTI-CHRIST, Mabus is his na... (Feb '08) Sat SEEKTRUTH 1,584
MIAMI-DADE Sex Offender Shuffle ! Jun 1 Moron Watch Inter... 2
Child care May 31 Ghetto for life 2
JULIAN ASSANGE Dating PAMELA ANDERSON ! May 30 KY Jelly-Man - KY 4
TRUMP GIRL SPILLS ALL on TRUMP May 30 Miss Piggy 6
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,018 • Total comments across all topics: 281,548,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC