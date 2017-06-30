Murder and Dancing in July: Classic Films in Miami This Month
Stepping outside for more than 30 seconds is pretty much the most awful thing anyone can do in Miami this season. So why not sprint from your car to the cinema to stay in the safety of AC and catch a good film? But with the parade of mediocre blockbusters hitting the big screen, you should be catching a classic film instead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New South Florida 100% free Social network
|18 hr
|LilHavanaFinest
|2
|Street Prostitution in Miami (Dec '13)
|20 hr
|Justicia
|93
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard Headed to Red Rocks to...
|Thu
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|4
|What is up with Lynn Martinez's face? (Jan '15)
|Thu
|Ken
|16
|Workmyholes3
|Thu
|Lyvie
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star as Lumpy in "W...
|Wed
|Wheelchair Wave R...
|1
|law maker threatened
|Wed
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC