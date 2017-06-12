MUCE and People Matter Festival Target Miami's Underserved Communities with Art

You can't pinpoint the exact moment it started happening was it when Run-DMC collaborated with Aerosmith, or when Baby Got Back started showing up in karaoke bars? Was it closer to when J Lo's ass became the universal standard, or when Kanye married Kim? Either way, we now have Taylor Swift on stage rapping along to "Trap Queen" and high school football quarterbacks using Drake lyrics in prom proposals. There's no reversing the fact that hip hop, and black and Latino culture in general, is a part of mass consumption in a way it never really has been before.

