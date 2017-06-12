Miami's Ten Most Anticipated Restaurants to Open Summer 2017
While the first half of 2017 gave us new restaurants like Scott Linquist's Olla and Stephen Starr and Justin Smillie's Upland, the second half seems just as promising. 1. Dizengoff James Beard winner Michael Solomonov's restaurant Dizengoff is coming to Wynwood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Skype (May '16)
|3 hr
|californiaboiii
|9
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Tue
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|2
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Play Dick Purple in...
|Jun 11
|Adam the Macho Li...
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard as Whisky Rottencock ...
|Jun 11
|Reej Rolling
|3
|PROOF OBAMA IS THE ANTI-CHRIST, Mabus is his na... (Feb '08)
|Jun 10
|Quote
|1,585
|Dr Ismael Labrador Vanity Cosmetic Surgery Stat... (Feb '16)
|Jun 10
|Cynthia
|5
|Condo rules that ban pickups are constitutional... (Sep '07)
|Jun 6
|Decade Old Thread
|64
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC