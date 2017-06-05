Miami suspect who fled to Cuba gets s...

Miami suspect who fled to Cuba gets shorter prison sentence for returning home

Read more: The Miami Herald

For his sake, it's a good thing Jose Gerardo Gonzalez voluntarily returned from Cuba after fleeing there two years ago. Gonzalez, 26, of Miami, received a more lenient sentence of about five years in prison from a federal judge on Friday for his role in a $130 million healthcare fraud scheme led by his father-in-law, Reynaldo Castillo, 48. He had also fled and is believed to be in jail in Cuba.

