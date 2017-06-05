Miami suspect who fled to Cuba gets shorter prison sentence for returning home
For his sake, it's a good thing Jose Gerardo Gonzalez voluntarily returned from Cuba after fleeing there two years ago. Gonzalez, 26, of Miami, received a more lenient sentence of about five years in prison from a federal judge on Friday for his role in a $130 million healthcare fraud scheme led by his father-in-law, Reynaldo Castillo, 48. He had also fled and is believed to be in jail in Cuba.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Ismael Labrador Vanity Cosmetic Surgery Stat... (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|Cynthia
|5
|Gay Skype (May '16)
|15 hr
|treeface41
|6
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Fri
|OCD Trump
|1
|Condo rules that ban pickups are constitutional... (Sep '07)
|Jun 6
|Decade Old Thread
|64
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard: Seeing More Holes Th...
|Jun 5
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|6
|PROOF OBAMA IS THE ANTI-CHRIST, Mabus is his na... (Feb '08)
|Jun 3
|SEEKTRUTH
|1,584
|MIAMI-DADE Sex Offender Shuffle !
|Jun 1
|Moron Watch Inter...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC