Miami redevelopment agency backs away from Overtown developer amid investigation

A Miami redevelopment agency is distancing itself from a well-known Overtown developer after the Miami Herald reported that prosecutors are investigating a land deal involving the site and the developer's president. Miami city commissioners were expected to include the St. John Village Homes II townhouse complex among the projects funded through a $25 million BankUnited loan to be issued to the city's Omni Community Redevelopment Agency.

