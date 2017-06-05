Miami police searching for would-be r...

Miami police searching for would-be robber in a skull mask

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Miami police are searching for a man who attempted to rob a Stop and Shop at knifepoint last month wearing a skull mask. Police said a man entered the Stop & Shop at 4777 W. Flagler St. around 12:30 a.m. on May 10, carrying a knife and wearing a lower face mask printed with a skull design.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... 5 hr OCD Trump 1
Heroin 23 hr Jojo 12
News Condo rules that ban pickups are constitutional... (Sep '07) Jun 6 Decade Old Thread 64
In south Miami need some boyyyy (Dec '15) Jun 5 Hellinutero 24
Gay Skype (May '16) Jun 5 Marcossreyess516 5
Adam the Macho Lifeguard: Seeing More Holes Th... Jun 5 ADAM THE MACHO LI... 6
PROOF OBAMA IS THE ANTI-CHRIST, Mabus is his na... (Feb '08) Jun 3 SEEKTRUTH 1,584
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Egypt
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,943 • Total comments across all topics: 281,635,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC