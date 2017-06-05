Miami police searching for would-be robber in a skull mask
Miami police are searching for a man who attempted to rob a Stop and Shop at knifepoint last month wearing a skull mask. Police said a man entered the Stop & Shop at 4777 W. Flagler St. around 12:30 a.m. on May 10, carrying a knife and wearing a lower face mask printed with a skull design.
