Miami pioneera s descendents return to South Florida for biennial family reunion
At the 2017 Stirrup family reunion: Standing, from left, Barbara Stirrup, wife of E.W. Franklin Stirrup III; Carol Davis Byrd and Iral Davis Porter. Seated is Dr. Dazelle Dean Simpson holding Tacari Ade Stirrup Wiggins, the 6-month-old great-great-grandson of E.W. Franklin Stirrup Sr. At the 2017 Stirrup family reunion: Standing, from left, Barbara Stirrup, wife of E.W. Franklin Stirrup III; Carol Davis Byrd and Iral Davis Porter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard Headed to Red Rocks to...
|26 min
|Duane Allmans Ghost
|3
|Workmyholes3
|2 hr
|Lyvie
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star as Lumpy in "W...
|17 hr
|Wheelchair Wave R...
|1
|What is up with Lynn Martinez's face? (Jan '15)
|19 hr
|Sandra3022
|15
|law maker threatened
|Wed
|kyman
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Play Claude Bawls i...
|Wed
|Wheel Chair Wave ...
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Play General Hugh C...
|Tue
|Guillermo Grande
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC