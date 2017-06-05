Miami lawmaker hit with residency complaint
A Coral Gables voter said he has filed a complaint against state Rep. Daisy Baez, accusing the Democrat of violating a Florida requirement that lawmakers live in the districts they represent. Christian Rodriguez asked House Speaker Richard Corcoran to investigate Baez's residency, according to a copy of the complaint obtained by the Miami Herald.
