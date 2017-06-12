Miami has a bunch of new luxury movie...

Miami has a bunch of new luxury movie theaters now. We tried them so you know where to go.

Usually, when we go to the movies, we go to the nearest theater, wherever we can drive without having a road rage meltdown. Now, with several luxury theaters around the county, we wonder: Is going to the movies ever worth a drive out of your neighborhood? Here are a few of the things we learned by visiting four of Miami-Dade's swankiest theaters: Choosing where you sit before you go is a big perk, but if you choose seats in the handicapped row there will inevitably be a stroller with a baby in it next to you.

