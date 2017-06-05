Miami design mecca Luminaire has new majority owners, but founding couple to remain
The founders of Luminaire , the high-end modern-design furniture retailer with an international profile that's been a Miami institution since the 1970s, have sold a majority interest in the business to Haworth, the Michigan-based office-furniture giant. In a letter to friends that's been circulating in the tight-knit design industry, Nasir and Nargis Kassamali , the married couple who launched Luminaire in 1974, said they will remain in charge of the Doral-based retailer.
