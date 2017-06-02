Miami-Dade ready to sell land to Beck...

Miami-Dade ready to sell land to Beckham, MLS stadium may actually get built this century

David Beckham's interminable quest for a new Miami soccer stadium "won a crucial endorsement" this week, according to the Miami Herald, when local county commissioner Audrey Edmonson endorsed the plan to sell Beckham three acres of county-owned land for $9 million. Which really shouldn't come as that much surprise, given that when last heard from Edmonson was bragging about having gotten Beckham to provide local residents with a whole 50 jobs, half of which will pay more than minimum wage , but I guess actually getting her formal endorsement is a hurdle of a kind, so congrats to Becks for pulling that off? The land sale is expected to go before the county commission next Tuesday, where it will likely pass.

