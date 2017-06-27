Miami-Dade Homeless Trust names winners in 2017 poster and essay contest

The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust honored the winners, runner-ups, and honorable mentions of the 2017 Homeless Awareness and Sensitivity Poster and Essay Contest. The honorees, pictured from left to right, are Felix Fernandez, Aileen Hernaiz, Sarialis Gonzalez, Gretsy Moreno, Gabriela Marcano, Jesus Bracamonte, and Kaylee Hawkins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.