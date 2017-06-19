Miami-Dade backs Paris climate agreement that President Trump rejected
Miami-Dade commissioners on Tuesday endorsed the Paris climate accord, giving the symbolic and explicit backing that the county's mayor declined to provide after President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the agreement three weeks ago. "This our affirmation," said Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava, who sponsored the resolution to support the 2015 agreement and its goal of limiting the planet's warming to under two degrees Celsius by the end of the century .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Skype (May '16)
|5 hr
|Ryan
|20
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|8 hr
|Knowlesjero
|38
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|21 hr
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|5
|Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi...
|21 hr
|Bill Gripe
|11
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star is "12 Inches ...
|Tue
|Maxwell Totts
|2
|YES for Statehood for Puerto Rico!
|Mon
|Richard
|4
|TRUMP GIRL SPILLS ALL on TRUMP
|Mon
|Ashley Dimsdale PhD
|7
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC