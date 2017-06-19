Miami-Dade backs Paris climate agreem...

Miami-Dade backs Paris climate agreement that President Trump rejected

12 hrs ago

Miami-Dade commissioners on Tuesday endorsed the Paris climate accord, giving the symbolic and explicit backing that the county's mayor declined to provide after President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the agreement three weeks ago. "This our affirmation," said Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava, who sponsored the resolution to support the 2015 agreement and its goal of limiting the planet's warming to under two degrees Celsius by the end of the century .

