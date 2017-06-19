Miami calls countya s police requirements at David Beckham stadium a oeunenforceablea

Miami says Miami-Dade can't make David Beckham hire county police and paramedics to work at a privately owned stadium in the city, the latest volley over a land deal that Miami-Dade may rewrite. Miami City Attorney Victoria MA©ndez wrote the county's hiring requirement was likely an "unenforceable" provision in Miami-Dade's agreement to sell Beckham and investors a three-acre parcel in Overtown for $9 million .

