Miami attorney represents importers and exporters
While the typical lawyer's office is filled with books and paper, Peter Quinter's digs on Brickell Avenue are brimming with merchandise, ranging from footwear to electronics. "I deal with cargo," he says of his legal specialty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Trend.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|9 hr
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|2
|Gay Skype (May '16)
|Jun 11
|Caliboy
|7
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Play Dick Purple in...
|Jun 11
|Adam the Macho Li...
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard as Whisky Rottencock ...
|Jun 11
|Reej Rolling
|3
|PROOF OBAMA IS THE ANTI-CHRIST, Mabus is his na... (Feb '08)
|Jun 10
|Quote
|1,585
|Dr Ismael Labrador Vanity Cosmetic Surgery Stat... (Feb '16)
|Jun 10
|Cynthia
|5
|Condo rules that ban pickups are constitutional... (Sep '07)
|Jun 6
|Decade Old Thread
|64
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC