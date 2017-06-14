Mexican star Natalia Lafourcade will ...

Mexican star Natalia Lafourcade will take Miami on a tour of Latin America

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

When Grammy Award winner Natalia Lafourcade performs in Miami on June 16, she will be taking her audience on a journey of Mexican and Latin American folkloric music. In the first stop of her U.S. tour, the Mexican pop-rock singer will bring songs from her new album, "Musas," to the Olympia Theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay Skype (May '16) 10 hr californiaboiii 9
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... Tue Det Mel Bernstein... 2
Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Play Dick Purple in... Jun 11 Adam the Macho Li... 1
Adam the Macho Lifeguard as Whisky Rottencock ... Jun 11 Reej Rolling 3
PROOF OBAMA IS THE ANTI-CHRIST, Mabus is his na... (Feb '08) Jun 10 Quote 1,585
Dr Ismael Labrador Vanity Cosmetic Surgery Stat... (Feb '16) Jun 10 Cynthia 5
News Condo rules that ban pickups are constitutional... (Sep '07) Jun 6 Decade Old Thread 64
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,638 • Total comments across all topics: 281,760,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC