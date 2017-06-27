Meowmaste: Yoga Class With Kittens at...

Meowmaste: Yoga Class With Kittens at Miami-Dade Animal Services

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

I t seemed all cat lovers were amazing at yoga when Miami-Dade Animal Services teamed up with Green Monkey Yoga this past Wednesday for Meowmaste . The event was held thanks in part to advertising exec Gabriele Sheldon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adam the Macho Lifeguard Headed to Red Rocks to... 36 min Greg Allmans Ghost 2
Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star as Lumpy in "W... 2 hr Wheelchair Wave R... 1
What is up with Lynn Martinez's face? (Jan '15) 3 hr Sandra3022 15
Gay Skype (May '16) 4 hr mascsub89 37
law maker threatened 10 hr kyman 1
Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Play Claude Bawls i... 16 hr Wheel Chair Wave ... 1
Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Play General Hugh C... 23 hr Guillermo Grande 2
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,370 • Total comments across all topics: 282,092,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC