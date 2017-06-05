Meet NASA's 12 newest astronauts
Police say a man stabbed his estranged wife to death and then turned the knife on himself in a Flagami neighborhood June 7, 2017. An anonymous donor has given $1 million to Miami-Dade Schools in the name of 6-year-old King Carter, who was killed in February 2016 when three teens, who police say had gotten into an argument on Facebook, started firing outside an apartment complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard as Whisky Rottencock ...
|2 hr
|Reej Rolling
|3
|PROOF OBAMA IS THE ANTI-CHRIST, Mabus is his na... (Feb '08)
|13 hr
|Quote
|1,585
|Dr Ismael Labrador Vanity Cosmetic Surgery Stat... (Feb '16)
|18 hr
|Cynthia
|5
|Gay Skype (May '16)
|Fri
|treeface41
|6
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Fri
|OCD Trump
|1
|Condo rules that ban pickups are constitutional... (Sep '07)
|Jun 6
|Decade Old Thread
|64
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard: Seeing More Holes Th...
|Jun 5
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC