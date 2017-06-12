MDPD Scraps Plan for Aerial Spy Planes After Public Outcry
The details of Miami-Dade County's proposed plan to surveil poor, black neighborhoods with semipermanent spy planes were grotesque . MDPD had asked for a federal grant for so-called wide-area surveillance planes, which can record up to 32 square miles at once and were first used to track Iraqi insurgents.
