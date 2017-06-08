Mark Richt gets key to City of Miami, throws a little shade at Clemson...
As they performed a regular salute to area institutions , City of Miami officials handed Hurricanes coach Mark Richt a key to the city in a small ceremony on Thursday. In 73 seconds with the microphone at Miami City Hall, Richt thanked the assembly before professing his love for an area he calls "Paradise."
