Mark Richt gets key to City of Miami,...

Mark Richt gets key to City of Miami, throws a little shade at Clemson...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

As they performed a regular salute to area institutions , City of Miami officials handed Hurricanes coach Mark Richt a key to the city in a small ceremony on Thursday. In 73 seconds with the microphone at Miami City Hall, Richt thanked the assembly before professing his love for an area he calls "Paradise."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heroin 12 hr Jojo 12
News Condo rules that ban pickups are constitutional... (Sep '07) Jun 6 Decade Old Thread 64
In south Miami need some boyyyy (Dec '15) Jun 5 Hellinutero 24
Gay Skype (May '16) Jun 5 Marcossreyess516 5
Adam the Macho Lifeguard: Seeing More Holes Th... Jun 5 ADAM THE MACHO LI... 6
PROOF OBAMA IS THE ANTI-CHRIST, Mabus is his na... (Feb '08) Jun 3 SEEKTRUTH 1,584
MIAMI-DADE Sex Offender Shuffle ! Jun 1 Moron Watch Inter... 2
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,711 • Total comments across all topics: 281,624,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC