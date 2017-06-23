Mana buys vacant lot in downtown Miam...

Mana buys vacant lot in downtown Miami for $4 million

A 6,000-square-foot vacant parcel of land on Flagler Street in downtown Miami sold for $4 million to New York investor Moishe Mana.

