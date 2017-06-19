Man pretending to be cop arrested after trying to pull over an actual police officer
A Hialeah security guard was arrested Wednesday evening after attempting to pull over a real Miami police officer, authorities said. Officer Kenia Fallat, who serves as a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, was driving west around 7:30 p.m. down Southwest Seventh Street near 13th Avenue when a man pulled up next to her, according to an arrest form.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Skype (May '16)
|44 min
|californiaboiii
|23
|looking for boi
|4 hr
|S16BG
|21
|In south Miami need some boyyyy (Dec '15)
|4 hr
|S16BG
|25
|Where the boy at in miami ? (Oct '15)
|4 hr
|S16BG
|79
|Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12)
|4 hr
|S16BG
|122
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star is Cock Robin ...
|8 hr
|Weelchair Wave Ri...
|1
|Just Returned From MACHOchusetts
|Jun 22
|The Ol 1-2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC