Luxury amenities still a draw for expensive condos

Although some developers are focusing on community-building amenities , Miami has no shortage of luxury condo towers with concierge services and over-the-top perks - for the few who can afford them. Here's a rundown of some of the extravagant perks that come with some multimillion dollar pads in South Florida: Eleven on Lenox: The Shoma Group's enclave of 11 exclusive residences at 1030 15th St. on Miami Beach will feature glass elevators, Scavolini kitchens with Gaggenau appliances, and parking spaces for all four of your Lamborghinis .

