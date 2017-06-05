Lunch with an Author features White Light by Vanessa Garcia Thursday

Poised and prepared to wow her audience with a combination of accomplishments and skillsets that entice and inform, artist, writer and multi-disciplinary creative native Vanessa Garcia is set share her novel White Light among other things at this month's edition of Lunch with an Author. With White Light named one of the best books of 2015 by NPR, Garcia won an International Latino Book Award for her efforts while also achieving acclaim as a playwright and journalist.

