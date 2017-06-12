Jungle Island is getting a new identity: an action-adventure park
Jungle Island, an 81-year-old attraction, is in the process of gaining a new identity: as an action-adventure destination. The renovation, owners hope, will save the cash-strapped park and raise attendance.
