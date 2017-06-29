Isabel & Ruben Toledo Design New Bala...

Isabel & Ruben Toledo Design New Balanchine's NUTCRACKER at Miami City Ballet

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Miami City Ballet's new redesign of the magical George Balanchine 's The Nutcracker will feature enchanting new costumes and sets by the designer-artist power couple Isabel and Ruben Toledo , Balanchine's glorious choreography and Tchaikovsky's beloved score. The production, co-commissioned by The Music Center in Los Angeles, will run at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami from December 15 - 24, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is up with Lynn Martinez's face? (Jan '15) 8 min Ken 16
Adam the Macho Lifeguard Headed to Red Rocks to... 3 hr Duane Allmans Ghost 3
Workmyholes3 5 hr Lyvie 1
Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star as Lumpy in "W... 20 hr Wheelchair Wave R... 1
law maker threatened Wed kyman 1
Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Play Claude Bawls i... Wed Wheel Chair Wave ... 1
Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Play General Hugh C... Tue Guillermo Grande 2
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,378 • Total comments across all topics: 282,110,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC