Isabel & Ruben Toledo Design New Balanchine's NUTCRACKER at Miami City Ballet
Miami City Ballet's new redesign of the magical George Balanchine 's The Nutcracker will feature enchanting new costumes and sets by the designer-artist power couple Isabel and Ruben Toledo , Balanchine's glorious choreography and Tchaikovsky's beloved score. The production, co-commissioned by The Music Center in Los Angeles, will run at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami from December 15 - 24, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is up with Lynn Martinez's face? (Jan '15)
|8 min
|Ken
|16
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard Headed to Red Rocks to...
|3 hr
|Duane Allmans Ghost
|3
|Workmyholes3
|5 hr
|Lyvie
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star as Lumpy in "W...
|20 hr
|Wheelchair Wave R...
|1
|law maker threatened
|Wed
|kyman
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Play Claude Bawls i...
|Wed
|Wheel Chair Wave ...
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Play General Hugh C...
|Tue
|Guillermo Grande
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC