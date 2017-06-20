Hooters' Miss Miami to compete for Mi...

Hooters' Miss Miami to compete for Miss Hooters International crown

Miss Miami Hooters Allison Calderon will be competing for the Miss Hooters International title in the annual pageant July 12th in Las Vegas. The Miami Lakes resident has worked for Hooters in Hialeah for five years.

