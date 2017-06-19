Guy Philippe get nine years in U.S. p...

Guy Philippe get nine years in U.S. prison

Read more: The Miami Herald

Guy Philippe, an elected Haitian senator and former police commander who eluded capture in Haiti for more than a decade, was sentenced to nine years in prison in Miami federal court Wednesday for accepting bribes to protect cocaine smugglers who used the island to ship drugs to the United States. In the hours after Haiti's catastrophic 2010 earthquake, then-President Rene Preval began to grasp the magnitude of the disaster.

