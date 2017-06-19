Francis Suarez resigns as Miami city commissioner

Suarez tendered his resignation about 9:30 a.m. in order to comply with Florida's resign-to-run law during his campaign to become mayor and also save the city money by avoiding a costly special election for his replacement. He could have waited until September's qualifying period to resign, but doing so now allows the city to place the District 4 election on the Nov. 7 ballot alongside the mayor's race and two other commission races.

