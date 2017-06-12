Florida reef rescuers race to keep pace with climate change
Ten years ago, when scientists in South Florida began a massive rescue effort to rebuild the nation's only inshore reef, replanting nursery-grown staghorn coral with a gardening technique perfected in the Pacific seemed like an easy solution. "You can go to Home Depot to get everything you need," said University of Miami marine biologist Diego Lirman .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|YES for Statehood for Puerto Rico!
|2 hr
|Tony
|2
|Gay Skype (May '16)
|4 hr
|Alex
|11
|Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi...
|6 hr
|NotSoDivineMsM
|9
|The bachelor ho
|9 hr
|Holympios
|1
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Jun 13
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|2
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Play Dick Purple in...
|Jun 11
|Adam the Macho Li...
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard as Whisky Rottencock ...
|Jun 11
|Reej Rolling
|3
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC