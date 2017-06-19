Florida reef rescuers race to keep pa...

Florida reef rescuers race to keep pace with climate change

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Ten years ago, when scientists in South Florida began a massive rescue effort to rebuild the nation's only inshore reef, replanting nursery-grown staghorn coral with a gardening technique perfected in the Pacific seemed like an easy solution. "You can go to Home Depot to get everything you need," said University of Miami marine biologist Diego Lirman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRUMP GIRL SPILLS ALL on TRUMP 8 hr Ashley Dimsdale PhD 7
Gay Skype (May '16) 17 hr ggg 16
Just Returned From MACHOchusetts 22 hr ADAM THE MACHO LI... 1
News Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba... 23 hr Christsharian Dee... 1
Swim Near a Lifeguard: You May Catch an STD Bu... 23 hr ADAM THE MACHO LI... 1
2,700 Rescues Parade June 2011 (Jun '11) Fri IVC 237
PROOF OBAMA IS THE ANTI-CHRIST, Mabus is his na... (Feb '08) Fri IVC 1,586
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,297 • Total comments across all topics: 281,874,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC