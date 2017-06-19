Flagami Homeowner Takes Down Suspecte...

Flagami Homeowner Takes Down Suspected Car Burglar

Regis Padron walked out of his house along Northwest 62nd Court and Northwest 3rd street at 5 in the morning to head to work, when he noticed someone rummaging through his car. "I found somebody stealing from the car, he took off and I was able to catch him," Padron said.

Miami, FL

