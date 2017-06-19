Family-friendly things to do: Catch a...

Family-friendly things to do: Catch a movie, enjoy Mango Mania

The Miami Herald

New traveling exhibit by fossil collector and paleontology expert Guy Darrough features 27 life-size, authentic and technically correct dinosaur replicas that will take visitors back millions of years to prehistoric times when these reptilian giants ruled the earth. Kids can also unearth dinosaur bones in the Dino Dig and see a real fossilized dinosaur egg.

