Failure to use turn signals really riles drivers
Two cars wait to make a left-hand turn on NW 27th Avenue and Seventh Street on Saturday, June 3, 2017. Neither are using their turn signal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|2 hr
|Knowlesjero
|38
|Gay Skype (May '16)
|4 hr
|Steviesham20
|19
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|15 hr
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|5
|Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi...
|15 hr
|Bill Gripe
|11
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star is "12 Inches ...
|20 hr
|Maxwell Totts
|2
|YES for Statehood for Puerto Rico!
|Mon
|Richard
|4
|TRUMP GIRL SPILLS ALL on TRUMP
|Mon
|Ashley Dimsdale PhD
|7
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC