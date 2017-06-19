Failure to use turn signals really ri...

Failure to use turn signals really riles drivers

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Two cars wait to make a left-hand turn on NW 27th Avenue and Seventh Street on Saturday, June 3, 2017. Neither are using their turn signal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) 2 hr Knowlesjero 38
Gay Skype (May '16) 4 hr Steviesham20 19
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... 15 hr Det Mel Bernstein... 5
News Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi... 15 hr Bill Gripe 11
Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star is "12 Inches ... 20 hr Maxwell Totts 2
YES for Statehood for Puerto Rico! Mon Richard 4
TRUMP GIRL SPILLS ALL on TRUMP Mon Ashley Dimsdale PhD 7
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,134 • Total comments across all topics: 281,907,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC