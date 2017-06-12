Exciting Spots around Miami to Take Dad on Father's Day
It's not always easy to schedule quality time with Dad, but Father's Day is the perfect excuse to get together for an exciting day out on the town. From decadent dining experiences to zipping around the Magic City in a luxury car, here's how to spoil Dad on June 18. Locals are in luck: You can get a discounted stay at Eden Roc Resort with complimentary valet and a daily buffet breakfast.
