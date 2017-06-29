Exchange student helped husband lure ...

Exchange student helped husband lure underage sister to Miami and molest her, cops say

Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Dale Leary was convicted of breaking into a Coral Gables house in the mid-1980s, tying up a woman at gunpoint and sexually attacking her. Decades later, that conviction on his record didn't prevent Leary from becoming a host for young foreign-exchange students.

