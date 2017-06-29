Douglas Park reopens after three-year closure due to toxic soil
A group of teenagers play basketball at Douglas Park on Thursday, June 29, 2017. Douglas Park, which was closed for three and a half years due to contaminated soil, reopened on Thursday after a cleanup by the City of Miami.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New South Florida 100% free Social network
|9 hr
|LilHavanaFinest
|2
|Street Prostitution in Miami (Dec '13)
|11 hr
|Justicia
|93
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard Headed to Red Rocks to...
|15 hr
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|4
|What is up with Lynn Martinez's face? (Jan '15)
|19 hr
|Ken
|16
|Workmyholes3
|Thu
|Lyvie
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star as Lumpy in "W...
|Wed
|Wheelchair Wave R...
|1
|law maker threatened
|Wed
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC