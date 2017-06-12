Donald Trump Will Ruin Your Commute T...

Donald Trump Will Ruin Your Commute Today

7 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

Just in case he hasn't already done enough to ruin your 2017, President Donald Trump is coming to Miami today to personally make your brutal morning commute worse than it already is. Trump is taking a break from yelling at Democrats and Hillary Clinton on Twitter to reveal his Cuba policy during a speech early this afternoon at the Manuel Artime Theater in Little Havana.

