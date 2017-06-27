Dems land top recruit for Ros-Lehtine...

Dems land top recruit for Ros-Lehtinen's Florida district

State Sen. JosA© Javier RodrA guez expressed interest in running for the Miami-area district a few months back, but officially launched his campaign on Wednesday, joining a crowded field for the seat that Ros-Lehtinen has represented since 1989. The district is a top target for Democrats in next year's midterm elections, and RodrA guez is considered one of Democrats' top recruits for the seat, given his tenure in Florida's statehouse and record of winning highly contested elections.

