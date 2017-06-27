Dems land top recruit for Ros-Lehtinen's Florida district
State Sen. JosA© Javier RodrA guez expressed interest in running for the Miami-area district a few months back, but officially launched his campaign on Wednesday, joining a crowded field for the seat that Ros-Lehtinen has represented since 1989. The district is a top target for Democrats in next year's midterm elections, and RodrA guez is considered one of Democrats' top recruits for the seat, given his tenure in Florida's statehouse and record of winning highly contested elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard Headed to Red Rocks to...
|5 hr
|Greg Allmans Ghost
|2
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star as Lumpy in "W...
|6 hr
|Wheelchair Wave R...
|1
|What is up with Lynn Martinez's face? (Jan '15)
|8 hr
|Sandra3022
|15
|Gay Skype (May '16)
|9 hr
|mascsub89
|37
|law maker threatened
|15 hr
|kyman
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Play Claude Bawls i...
|20 hr
|Wheel Chair Wave ...
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Play General Hugh C...
|Tue
|Guillermo Grande
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC