Democrat running for Ileana Ros-Lehtinena s open seat drops out

Miami businessman Scott Fuhrman, who jumped into politics last year and took on longtime Republican Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, announced Tuesday that he's suspending his campaign for Ros-Lehtinen's open congressional seat in 2018. "Running these campaigns costs an exorbitant amount of money, it's really insane," Fuhrman told the Miami Herald.

