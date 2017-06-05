Democrat running for Ileana Ros-Lehtinena s open seat drops out
Miami businessman Scott Fuhrman, who jumped into politics last year and took on longtime Republican Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, announced Tuesday that he's suspending his campaign for Ros-Lehtinen's open congressional seat in 2018. "Running these campaigns costs an exorbitant amount of money, it's really insane," Fuhrman told the Miami Herald.
