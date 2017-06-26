Dead Disco Will Bring Life Back to Music at Blind Pig
Contrary to what a bunch of rioting White Sox fans said in 1979 at Disco Demolition Night , disco does not suck. Dance music has had a long, illustrious history that's now being reclaimed and reconnected in response to the rise of EDM and club culture in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Skype (May '16)
|1 hr
|matt
|30
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Play General Hugh C...
|4 hr
|Wheel Chair Wave ...
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Play Dick Petroleu...
|Mon
|Wheelchair Wave R...
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star is Cock Robin ...
|Sun
|Weelchair Wave Ri...
|1
|Just Returned From MACHOchusetts
|Jun 22
|The Ol 1-2
|2
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Jun 22
|Keyvon
|39
|Street Prostitution in Miami (Dec '13)
|Jun 22
|NBA samuel
|92
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC