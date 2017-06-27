Cuban migrants stranded in Panama dis...

Cuban migrants stranded in Panama discuss why returning to Cuba is not a viable option

An offer by the Panamanian government to provide multiple entry visas for Cubans who return home voluntarily and become self-employed is met with much skepticism. "Those visas that are being proposed are of no use to us because everything is illegal in Cuba," says one migrant at a temporary shelter in Panama.

